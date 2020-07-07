New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of various infrastructure projects under construction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and senior officials of the Ministry. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other officials were also present at the meeting and reviewed about the progress in ongoing infrastructure projects on border areas.

According to an official press release, the state of forward connectivity to border areas was reviewed and the consistent need of boosting the ongoing projects and to expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels in the border areas was discussed. A major surge in outcomes delivered by BRO is evident from the fact that BRO has executed 30 per cent more works in FY 2019-20 as compared to FY 2018-19. BRO has worked incessantly even during the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 without affecting the progress of various projects.

Despite unprecedented snowfall, breaking a 60 years' old record, all strategic passes and roads were cleared this year for traffic about one month before their average yearly opening dates. BRO executed Snow Clearance works on 149 roads (of 3965 Km) in J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. This ensured rapid & early movement of troops and logistics to forward areas. BRO has also inducted latest equipment and machines and has introduced modern construction methods after successful trials to expedite works on surfacing with cementations base, use of plastics, geotextiles etc. and various techniques for slope stabilization.

Trials have also been carried out successfully for indigenously produced modular bridges in collaboration with GRSE under the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Make in India Initiative. This will revolutionise the bridge laying capability in forward areas. Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of BRO for its contribution to the National Security. (ANI)

