New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off three mountaineering expeditions.

The three expeditions include the Indo-Nepal mountaineering expedition to Kanchenjunga, the Indian army mountaineering expedition to Everest, and the National Cadet Corps boys' and girls' mountaineering expeditions.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited for the procurement of a Nag Missile System (NAMIS) Tracked version of an anti-tank weapon platform and Force Motors Ltd & Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for around 5,000 Light Vehicles for the Armed Forces at a total cost of around Rs 2,500 crore, according to officials.

These contracts under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) category were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on March 27, 2025, according to Defence PRO.

Also Read | First Human Death From Bird Flu in Andhra Pradesh: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies of Avian Influenza H5N1 After Eating Raw Chicken, State Issues High Alert.

The total cost of the contract for procuring the NAMIS(Tr) weapon system, developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO, is Rs 1,801.34 crore. It marks a significant milestone in modernising the anti-tank capability of Mechanised Infantry, enhancing the Indian Army's operational readiness across a varied spectrum of operations.

NAMIS (Tr) is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon systems against enemy armour. It has a fire-and-forget anti-tank missile and sighting system for enhanced firepower and lethality. The weapon system is set to transform the conduct of mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary.

These modern vehicles are designed according to contemporary vehicle technology, with enhanced engine power to accommodate a payload of 800 kg. They will provide mobility to the Armed Forces in all types of terrain and operational conditions.

Both procurements will enhance indigenisation and national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities. The projects have immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components' manufacturing. The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising the country's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which is in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)