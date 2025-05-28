New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Rajnath Singh termed Veer Savarkar as a "great revolutionary" and "thinker". He asserted that Savarkar's "indomitable courage" and "dedication" to the nation are exemplary to the countrymen.

"On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary and thinker Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, I remember and salute him with reverence. His indomitable courage, dedication to the nation and his contribution to the Indian freedom struggle are inspiring. His thoughtfulness and patriotism are exemplary for the countrymen", Rajnath Singh's 'X' post said.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary and considered him a "fearless revolutionary, fiery nationalist and visionary" leader.

"On the birth anniversary of Shri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar proudly hailed as Veer Savarkar, I salute the fearless revolutionary, fiery nationalist & visionary who lit the spark of independence & selfless sacrifice in India's freedom movement", Pramod Sawant posted on his 'X' handle.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer and was popularly known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He was greatly influenced by the Nationalist leader, Lokmanya Tilak. He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom.

He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.

The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, 'The Indian War of Independence', which was about the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence. (ANI)

