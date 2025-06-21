Udhampur (J-K), Jun 21 (PTI) Appreciating the inclination of the armed forces personnel towards Yoga, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the practice prepares a soldier physically and mentally and makes him battle-ready.

Singh led a mass yoga demonstrations on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at northern command headquarters here, performing various asanas and breathing exercises with 2,500 soldiers.

The event was joined by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma.

Yoga sessions were also performed at numerous forward locations in the challenging terrain of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, showcasing the commitment and enthusiasm of the soldiers.

The defence minister appreciated the inclination of the Armed Forces personnel towards Yoga which, he said, has a direct impact on their discipline and focus.

"Yoga prepares a soldier physically and mentally and its benefits can be seen in the battlefield,” he said, encouraging the soldiers to continue practising it daily.

In his address to the troops, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga globally and highlighted that the practice provides a holistic approach to health and well-being.

He termed yoga as a universal solution to the problems faced by people in today's fast-paced world such as stress, anxiety and depression.

"Yoga gives clarity to the people in chaos. It is an art, a science, a philosophy, and spirituality. Those who practice yoga in their daily lives have control over their body and mind. It makes us proactive, not reactive,” he said.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a shining example of that control, the defence minister said Indian Armed Forces displayed restraint, balance and precision during the operation, which is a reflection of their inner strength attained by practising Yoga.

"When the nation is celebrating International Day of Yoga, it should remember the true meaning of the practice, which is to connect every section of society with the culture and soul of India. If even one section is left behind, the wheel of unity and security is broken. Therefore, today, we should perform yoga at the level of society and thought and not just body,” he said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that 'Yoga is India's gift to the world', Singh said it is not just a diplomatic quote, but a vision.

"Through Yoga, India has given the world a tool which is beyond any border, religion, and culture," the defence minister said, pointing out that the theme of International Day of Yoga each year sends a global message that India thinks not only for itself, but for the welfare of the world.

This year's theme for the International Day of Yoga is 'One Earth, One Health'.

He said, "The whole world is a family and working for it is a part of our thinking. Yoga is a practical expression of this thinking, it is silently changing the world and every citizen should be proud of the fact that India's ancient tradition is being recognised and accepted globally."

He dubbed it as a responsibility to not just practice yoga as a trend but make it a way of life.

"There is a need to incorporate yoga as a resolution in our lives. It should be a part of our daily routine as it brings positive changes in everyone's life," he said.

Singh said yoga is no longer just an individual practice but it has become a global movement with United Nations, World Health Organisations and other international groups including it in their mental and physical health frame.

