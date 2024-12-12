New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Defence Ministry on Thursday said it inked a Rs 13,500 crore deal with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 12 Sukhoi jets.

The aircraft will feature 62.6 per cent domestic content, it said.

The Russian-origin Su-30MKI jets are being procured for the Indian Air Force. These jets are now manufactured by the HAL under an intergovernmental framework.

"MoD signed a ?13,500 Cr deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (#HAL) to procure 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets. These aircraft will feature 62.6 per cent domestic content, with key components to be manufactured by Indian #defenceindustry," the ministry said on 'X'.

"This marks another milestone in India's journey towards #selfreliance, boosting the capabilities of our #armedforces," it said.

