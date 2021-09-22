Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Union minister Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday appreciated the civil-military bonhomie in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district bordering China, and described it as an example for the country.

Wherever there is Indian army, the force always keeps good relations with the civil population and extends its helping hand whenever needed, the Union minister of state for defence said at Tawang.

Bhatt also received the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (the Victory Flame) at Tawang War Memorial. It was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

“The local population and army combine makes a beautiful bouquet of flower and they should cooperate each other in developmental activities,” the minister said while paying tributes to the martyrs, according to a report released by the district authorities.

The minister, who also interacted with army jawans in forward locations of the district during the day, said the spirit of the personnel posted in such areas is high.

“You should be ready to serve the nation and the future of the country lies in your shoulder,” the minister told the jawans during the interaction.

Bhatt also encouraged NCC cadets to join the Indian Army.

Earlier, the minister paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict at Jaswant Garh and Bumla and later visited the world famous Tawang Monastery and offered prayers.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi briefed the minister and the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Eastern Command on joint land re-assessment for army establishment in the district.

Congratulating the Indian army, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said Tawang has been lucky to have a long association with it.

Khandu had received the Victory Flame from GoC of 5 Mountain Division, Maj Gen Zubin A Minwalla.

Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi are being carried across cities and villages of the nation.

The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back in New Delhi in December 2021.

