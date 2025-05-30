Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two groups in Bhogpur, Rani Pokhari, Dehradun, following a collision between two vehicles. The situation escalated, with both parties engaging in a ruckus. However, the Dehradun police swiftly intervened, reaching the spot and taking control of the situation

The police took 9 youths involved in the incident into custody and seized both vehicles.

"After a collision between two vehicles in Bhogpur, Rani Pokhari, Dehradun, both parties reportedly engaged in a scuffle and caused a ruckus. The Dehradun police immediately reached the spot and took 9 youths involved in the incident into custody, seizing both vehicles", shared the Uttarakhand police on X.

Earlier on May 29, Haridwar police arrested three habitual thieves near the Canal Patri Overbridge, revealing two incidents of theft in the Roorkee area, Eimli Road and Sherkothi Pathanpura.

"The Haridwar police have cracked two theft cases in the Roorkee area, specifically on Eimli Road and Sherkothi Pathanpura, with the arrest of three notorious thieves near the Canal Patri Overbridge. The police have recovered stolen items, cash, and a motorcycle used in the crimes", shared the Uttarakhand police on their Twitter(X).

In another operation, in the case of theft of lakhs from a Haridwar-based hotel, Haridwar police, using around 350 CCTV cameras and manual policing from Haridwar to Ambala, arrested the accused with a gold chain, three rings and Rs 50,000 cash.

Earlier on May 28, under the Drugs Free Devbhoomi Mission, the Uttarkashi police team arrested a youth with illegal opium near Kharsali Bridge, Jankichatti, during a check. 151.77 grams of opium were recovered from the youth's possession. Based on the recovery, a case was registered under the NDPS Act at Badkot police station.

Meanwhile, on May 29, three people were rescued after a vehicle fell into a deep ditch on the Glogi Dehradun Road at midnight. After hours of rescue operation by a joint operation of Fire Unit Mussoorie, SDRF, Kotwali Mussoorie, three people in the vehicle were rescued and sent to the nearest hospital. (ANI)

