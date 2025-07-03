Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Congress MLC Vijayashanti criticised the Union Government for allegedly delaying approval of Hyderabad Metro Rail's second phase, despite repeated efforts by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to secure support. She suggested the delay may be politically motivated to prevent Congress from gaining credit.

Congress MLC Vijayashanti on X stated, "The suspicion about the complacency of the union government in the expansion of Metro Rail second phase in Hyderabad is gradually creeping into the hearts of people of Telangana. The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, is regularly meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi every time he goes to New Delhi, and of course, meeting the other union ministers in order to moot the second phase of Metro Rail, but all in vain. It is also being strongly alleged that the center is intentionally procrastinating the process of the second phase of the Metro Rail in Hyderabad with a deceitful intent that the Congress party might grab the credit for it."

She further said that keeping the political differences aside, the BJP should invariably bear in mind that it has 42 corporators in the GHMC after the BRS, and should take the much-needed initiative to push for the approval of the metro expansion proposal.

"The BJP should also realise that only then can the due justice be done to those who reposed faith in them and voted. Taking up the onus onto his shoulders, the Central Minister from Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy, is expected to play a pivotal role in convincing the union ministers to attain the concurrence towards the very expansion of the second phase of Metro Rail by joining hands with the BJP MPs within the limits of Greater Hyderabad," she said.

"In such case, our Congress leaders are on their toes along with me as an MLC representing the district of Hyderabad to forge ahead to clinch the permission of Metro Rail expansion. It is real time that the BJP is compelled to believe that it has to prove itself," she further said.

Earlier in February, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged PM Modi to grant permission for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, which is being taken up to connect all the areas in the Hyderabad metropolitan city, said an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the Prime Minister that the previous government had not focused on the expansion of the Metro Rail in Hyderabad city during its 10-year rule. The CM explained to PM Modi about the phase-2 metro rail project under which five corridors on a 76.4 km stretch are proposed in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore and requested immediate approval of the metro rail project, as per CMO. (ANI)

