New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): A delegation from the Communist Party of China visited the BJP head office in New Delhi on Monday.

The Chinese delegation was led by Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

In a post on X, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the In-Charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Foreign Affairs Department, said that the delegation discussed at length the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and CPC.

"A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of H.E. Ms. Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by party Gen. Sec. Shri Arun Singh Ji discussed at length the means to advance inter party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India H.E. Xu Feihong also joined the delegation," said Chauthaiwale.

BJP National General Secretary and MP Arun Singh also posted, "Ms Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Dept of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) visited today BJP head Office. During the meeting we discussed how to enhance communication and interaction between BJP and CPC."

Recently, the Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, visited the Tiger Hill Pagoda in Suzhou, China, to mark the inauguration of the grand exhibition "The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One" in India, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Indian embassy in Shanghai.

Tiger Hill Pagoda, located in the ancient city of Suzhou, is the oldest and largest Buddhist pagoda south of the Yangtze River. The site holds an important place in Buddhist architecture, history and art.

During the visit, the Consul General interacted with Buddhist monks and members of the local community, including Friends of India. He highlighted the return of the sacred Piprahwa Ratna of Lord Buddha to India after 127 years, calling it a moment of pride for India's spiritual and civilisational heritage.

The event also featured presentations and cultural performances based on the teachings of Lord Buddha. These performances reflected the deep cultural connect and strong resonance surrounding the Piprahwa Relics exhibition, the Indian Embassy in Shanghai added. (ANI)

