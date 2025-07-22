New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): One person died while three others sustained serious injuries after a truck hit multiple pedestrians in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said.

Four injured persons were rushed to Apollo Hospital by local residents and PCR personnel. One of them, identified as Sabbir, a 36-year-old resident of Dakshin Puri, Ambedkar Nagar, was declared brought dead. The other three, Md. Shanur (32), Suresh (44), and Bibti (80), sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

According to the Delhi Police, on Monday, information regarding a road traffic accident near Okhla Tank Bus Stand was received at the Sarita Vihar police station around 10:15 a.m. A police team promptly arrived at the scene and found a badly damaged motorcycle and debris from fruit carts scattered across the roadside. The Crime Team of the South East District was called to the scene, and a video of the site was conducted.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot disclosed that at around 10:15 AM, a truck loaded with gas cylinders came from the Ashram side, first collided with a parked motorcycle and thereafter rammed into multiple pedestrians.

The driver of the offending vehicle did not stop and attempted to flee from the scene. However, he was apprehended by alert traffic police officials at the red light near Apollo Hospital.

Md. Shanur, a resident of Hazi Colony, Gaffar Manzil, Jamia Nagar, suffered head and pelvic injuries along with nasal and oral bleeding. Suresh, from Sanjay Colony, Okhla, sustained head and leg injuries with shoulder pain. Bibti, also a resident of Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-2, suffered a head injury.

Based on the statements of eyewitnesses, medical reports, and inspection of the scene, an FIR has been registered under Sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused driver, identified as Brhamdeo Singh, 43, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, District Sitamarhi, Bihar, has been apprehended. The offending vehicle has also been seized.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

