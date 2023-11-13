New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi Police North East District registered 17 cases for violation of the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, said police officials on Monday.

According to the Delhi Police, 17 cases were registered under section 188 of the IPC in multiple police stations for flouting the ban on firecrackers in the North East District.

Four cases were registered at Seelampur Police Station and four at Bhajanpura Police Station (PS).

Meanwhile, two cases each were registered at Nand Nagri PS, Welcome PS, Dayalpur PS and Jafrabad PS, while one case was registered at Khajuri Khas PS.

Despite the AAP government's complete ban on firecrackers and the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

Post-Diwali, Delhi-NCR's air quality has significantly deteriorated, falling into the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital has been struggling with pollution for the last few weeks. The AQI at many places peaked in the ' severe' category and continued to remain toxic for several days.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. In the wake of the pollution situation, the government even considered the idea of 'artificial rain' to tackle the foul air in the city, until sudden rainfall brought a major respite, lowering the pollution level. (ANI)

