New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A tragic stabbing incident was reported in Northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar, where an 18-year-old labourer was fatally attacked.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received at around 4:54 PM on Thursday at the Police Station Gokalpuri.

Upon reaching the spot at Gali No. 6, Bhagirathi Vihar, it was found that the victim, employed at a scrap godown, had already been rushed to GTB Hospital by his brother, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two individuals allegedly assaulted the victim.

A case has been registered at PS Gokalpuri under sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to gather further leads and apprehend the accused as soon as possible. (ANI)

