New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in the Rani Garden area in Shahdara district, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Yash.

Also Read | Ludhiana Suicide Case: Elderly Business Couple Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Bank Officials Over Loan Repayment, Probe Underway.

According to police, in their preliminary investigation, two suspects have been identified, Amaan and Rehan, in connection with the murder.

"A murder has taken place in the Geeta Colony area. The deceased's name is Yash, who is around 19 years old. The names of the killers that have come to light are Amaan and Rehan. These two boys together stabbed Yash in the lower back... Initial investigation has revealed that the three were involved in a road rage incident. No arrest has been made so far. Our team is searching for the accused," Shahdara District DCP Prashant Gautam said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Begin 5-Nation Tour on July 2 To Strengthen Global Partnerships.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)