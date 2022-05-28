New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in the Khajuri Khas area of North East Delhi on Friday night.

According to police, he was shot in his chest around 10.40 pm.

Also Read | Mumbai: College Professor Reunites Runaway Minor Girl Found Alone in Local Train With Mother.

The deceased Sohail had been living with his uncle in the Shriram colony for the last six years. He was working in a garment factory.

Sohail's cousin, Mubarak Ansari, said, "Sohail is my aunt's son. He used to live here with us. I came to know from my friend about the incident. When I reached, I found him lying on the ground. I was told that some people shot him and fled. Police are investigating the case and have taken Sohail to the hospital. We want the police to identify the murderer soon."

Also Read | Navneet Rana’s Harassment Complaint: Privilege Committee Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, DGP Rajnish Seth.

"He had no enemies. He used to go to work and come home directly. He had been living with us for the last six years. We have never heard about his fight with anyone to date," he added

Soon after the incident, the Police team reached the spot and found that a person was lying in a pool of blood. On physical inspection, a bullet injury mark was found on his chest.

He was shifted to JPC Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The crime scene was inspected by the forensic and crime team.

A case has been lodged u/s 302 IPC and an investigation has been taken up. As per the preliminary probe, a suspect has been zeroed in and he is being tracked, said Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)