New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Two bike-borne men robbed two persons of nearly Rs 27 lakh at gunpoint in the north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Thursday.

Both the victims worked at Mac Forex & Holidays at Gole Market.

On Tuesday evening, one Jagat Pal (45), a resident of Trilokpuri, along with Garib Kumar (18), a resident of Gol Market, took some cash from a shop in Chandni Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

While they were going towards Model town via Ridge Road, two riders on a bike intercepted them, looted them at gunpoint and ran away, the DCP said.

When they tried to chase the snatchers, another bike intercepted and stopped them. They also took their keys and threw them away, he said.

A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intension) has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, Kalsi said. PTI NIT

