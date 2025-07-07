New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A trader and a grocery store helper were arrested in Delhi's Shastri Park while attempting to deliver a heroin consignment, an official said on Monday.

They said over 1 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore were seized from the possession of the two accused -- Anas Khan (26) and Sudheer Kumar alias Ritik (27).

The two men were intercepted near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Zero Pusta Road on July 1 while they were attempting to deliver the heroin consignment in a car, a senior police officer said.

Of the total, 527 grams of heroin was recovered from Khan and 526 grams from Kumar's possession, the police said.

“During questioning, the duo confessed they were procuring heroin from Avnish, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh,” the officer said.

“The narcotics were being smuggled into Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions for local distribution. Khan played a central role in procurement and coordination, while Kumar handled logistics and delivery,” he added.

Khan is a trader in eucalyptus products and turned to drug trafficking due to financial difficulties. He has one previous involvement in a case of physical assault. Meanwhile, Kumar works as a grocery store helper and has no prior criminal record.

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.

