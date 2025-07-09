New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A 23-year-old impersonating himself as a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sahil Kumar, had forged documents to pose as a police officer, thereby misleading his female acquaintances and social circle, the police said.

Police recovered one fake Delhi Police ID card (marked as PSI), one forged appointment letter, one handbag containing some blank case diaries, one blank page having stamp marks of DPA (Delhi Police Academy) & mobile phone containing photographs in Delhi Police uniform, from his possession.

On Monday, during routine surveillance and profiling operations at the departure forecourt of Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Vigilance Team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted and detained the accused.

Upon questioning, he was unable to provide a credible explanation regarding his current posting in the Delhi Police and offered vague and unconvincing excuses. He was also found in possession of a Delhi Police identity card, which appeared to be forged, the police said.

Based on a formal complaint lodged by CISF personnel, Delhi police registered the case, and the investigation of the case was taken up.

During the investigation, the accused disclosed that he had studied up to 12th standard and was currently residing with a relative in Rohini, Delhi. When questioned about his presence at IGI Airport, he revealed that he had impersonated a Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police to deceive several females, including staff members of the Delhi Police, and had arrived at the airport to meet one of them, police said.

Upon inquiry, one of the female staff of Delhi Police confirmed that the accused had contacted her via social media, posing as a 2024-batch Sub-Inspector posted at IGI Airport, Delhi.

The accused further confessed that he had fabricated his identity to mislead female acquaintances and social circle, and into believing he had been appointed as a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police. He admitted that he was, in fact, a student preparing for competitive examinations and held no formal employment with any government department.

He also disclosed that he had procured a Delhi Police uniform from the Camp area in Delhi and had created a fake identity card and appointment letter using his self-taught skills in Photoshop, police added. (ANI)

