New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned while bathing in the Munak Canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini on Wednesday, police said.

"A PCR call was received at 3.20 pm regarding the drowning of three children," a senior police officer said.

Teams from the local police department, fire brigade and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority rushed to the spot and a recuse operation was launched.

"The children were taken taken to the BSA Hospital in Rohini where they were declared brought dead by the doctors," said the official.

The minors were residents of Bhalswa Dairy, police said.

