New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A 32-year-old man was beaten to death on Friday by inmates of a De-Addiction Center in the Sonia Vihar area of North East Delhi, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of the Sudarshan Park locality of Moti Nagar in Delhi.

Delhi Police said they received the information about the incident when the deceased was brought dead at the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP).

"We received the information that Anil Kumar, resident of Sudarshan Park, Moti Nagar was brought dead to LNJP Hospital," said Delhi police.

They also added that the deceased had a cut below the right eye and bruises all over the body.

Further investigation revealed that Anil Kumar was a patient at the De-addiction Centre and the incident occurred when the victim got into a heated argument with an inmate at the centre.

"Around 10 pm, Anil Kumar started beating Abhinay (inmate) with a stick. Seeing this, other inmates were infuriated and assaulted Anil with sticks, fists and blows," an officer said.

Thereafter, Anil was given pain killer by the owner. Around 1 pm, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to LNJP Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police added.

A case has been registered against the other inmates of the centre, officials informed further.

"We have registered a case of murder against other inmates of the De-Addiction Center," they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

