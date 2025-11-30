New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The deadly blaze that broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri extension of Delhi's Sangam Vihar has claimed the lives of four people, police confirmed.

Earlier, authorities said that at least two others had been injured in the building fire.

Also Read | Kanathil Jameela Dies: CPI-M Leader and Koyilandy MLA Passes Away at 59; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

The incident occurred at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension, Sangam Vihar.

Fire Tenders were on the scene to douse the fire.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Sajil Cherupanakkad Claims To Be Spiritual Healer, Sexually Assaults Woman in Malappuram; Arrested.

The police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)