New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): More than 100 FIRs have been registered and six people have been arrested in connection with objectionable posters, including those with derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, across the national capital.

As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao".

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 2.8 Hits Kinnaur, No Damage Reported.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors in Anantnag Hospital (Watch Video).

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)