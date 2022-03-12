New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday reported 161 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent and one death due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll climbed to 26,141 the bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 36,731, it said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

