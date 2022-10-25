New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Director of AIIMS, Delhi has called a meeting with medical superintendents of government hospitals in the national capital on October 29 to establish a referral mechanism between them and the premier institute for stable emergency patients.

According to an office memorandum issued on Tuesday by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi handles around 600 patients in a day which has both critical and non-critical cases.

The hospital also receives referral of critical patients from other government hospitals who they are not able to handle either due to lack of superspeciality department or bed shortage.

There is no formal referral mechanism between the government hospitals of Delhi and AIIMS for stable patients and many patients face inconvenience having to move from one hospital to another in search of a bed, the memorandum said.

"To work towards patient safety and wellbeing, it is imperative to make a system of referral for stable patients between government hospitals in Delhi. In this regard, it is requested to have a meeting with medical superintendents of government hospitals in Delhi on October 29 at 12 noon in Dr Ramalingaswami Board Room, Ground Floor, Director's Office, AIIMS, New Delhi," it stated.

The memorandum has been sent to medical superintendents of various hospitals in the national capital, including GB Pant Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital, Charak Palika Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital, Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, LHMC-Sucheta Kriplani Hospital and Kalawati Saran Child Hospital, and RML Hospital.

