New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): India's star distance runner, Gulveer Singh, improved the national men's half-marathon (21km) record in New York on Sunday.

According to an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) release, the 27-year-old army runner clocked 59:42 to finish third at the New York City Half Marathon 2026.

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Adriaan Wildschutt of South Africa was first with a time of 59:30, followed by Moroccan-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi, whose time was 59:41.

The previous national record of 1:00:30 was set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable in 2020 at the Delhi Half Marathon.

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Singh is the first Indian distance runner to hold multiple national records, ranging from the 3,000m track to the 25km road race. The Asian Games medallist also holds the men's 5,000m and 10,000m track records.

Singh had a good run at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m track races. This year, he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in September. "I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," he said.

The army runner is currently based out of Colorado Springs in the USA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)