New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.

"Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly as usual. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times could be longer," the airport said in its latest travel advisory.

The airport operator issued the advisory to passengers, which includes, "Stay informed with updates from their respective airlines. Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations. Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints. Cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation. Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website."

"We encourage all passengers to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content," the advisory added.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

In the early hours of Saturday, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control. (ANI)

