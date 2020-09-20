New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI) A fresh notice for appearance has been served to Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan for his presence before the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee on September 23 in connection with the alleged "intentional omission and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform" with respect to hate speeches.

Earlier, the Committee had summoned Mohan to appear before it on September 15 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Mohan, in response to the summon by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, had said that Facebook has always been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform which enables people to express themselves freely and added that it "denounces hate in any form" with its community standards having clear and detailed policies against hate speech, prohibiting attack on people on the basis of religion, ethnicity, caste, and national origin.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee had summoned Facebook India representatives on September 2 to hear their views on the prevention of misuse of social media platforms. (ANI)

