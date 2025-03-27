New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a motion to "dispose of" cases against senior bureaucrats that remain pending before different House committees for past many years during which the Aam Aadmi Party was in power.

Most of the cases were related to complaints by AAP MLAs during the 10 years of the party rule in the city.

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case: 8 Phones of Delhi Police Personnel Being Forensically Examined.

"There was an attempt to target officers of the Delhi government in these committees as well. Some cases before these committees have been pending since 2016 and no meetings have been held for their investigation," Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

The previous (7th) Delhi Assembly, dominated by the AAP, passed three resolutions in December 2024 for examining incomplete work of the Privileges, Petitions, and Questions and References Committee, in the upcoming 8th Assembly under Rule 183.

Also Read | Chennai Train Derailment: Empty Wagons of NMG Rake Derail, No Injuries, Says Southern Railway.

The Rule lays down that any incomplete work of a committee prior to the dissolution of the Assembly can be forwarded to a committee of the new Assembly.

A motion to dispose off the matters of the committees in 7th Assembly was tabled by the BJP MLA Abhay Verma on Thursday.

The matters dealt by these committees concern top IAS officers who served in the Delhi government at different time periods. Several of them are now serving at senior positions at the Centre as well as in states and UTs of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Such officers include former Delhi chief secretaries Anshu Praksh and MM Kutti, and other top officers such as Manisha Saxena, Varsha Joshi, Sanjiv Khirwar, Amit Singhla and Jaidev Sarangi.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Committee on Privileges had 59 cases pending from the Sixth Legislative Assembly and 69 from the Seventh Legislative Assembly.

"Most of the complaints were filed by members of the then ruling party against officers of the Delhi government," he said.

Ideally, if the complaints were genuine, the committees should have investigated these cases and reported to the House. However, the reasons for which they were kept pending by the then members of the committees are best known to them, Gupta said.

Similarly, the Committee on Petitions had 107 cases pending from the Sixth Legislative Assembly and 72 from the Seventh Legislative Assembly. The Committee on Questions and References also has four cases pending from the Seventh Legislative Assembly, he told the House.

Some of the officers sought protection from the courts, and eight of these cases are now before the Delhi High Court.

"I feel that the Committees of the Eighth Legislative Assembly should start with a clean slate and not get entangled in cases that appear to be motivated," the Speaker said.

Tabling the motion, Verma who is also chief whip of the BJP, said, "This House resolves that no further action be taken on the pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References during the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies, and that they be considered as disposed off."

The House dominated by the BJP members, passed the resolution with a voice vote. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)