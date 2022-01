New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Delhi Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that a committee would be formed to resolve stray cattle menace in the national capital.

In a month, this committee will lay the report on the table of the House.

Other details are awaited. (ANI)

