Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday emphasised the need to maintain decorum by ruling and opposition members in Vidhan Sabhas, saying frequent attempts to enter the Well of the House are merely a waste of time.

Goel was speaking on the concluding day of the two-day orientation programme in the Punjab Assembly here. Speakers from other state Assemblies also addressed the occasion.

Speaking on "discipline and decorum in the House", Goel said awareness about the legislative rules and positive attitude are the keys for MLAs to live up to the expectations of the people, according to an official statement here.

Goel said the MLAs should be punctual as arriving in the House before the first bell rings during the session and attending public functions on time sends a good message to people.

In order to increase knowledge on each and every subject, an MLA must participate in all the proceedings of the House, besides sitting on his allotted seat so that the proceedings of the House are not disturbed, he stressed.

Starred questions are the lifeblood of the assembly and bureaucrats fear these questions because they are bound to answer them as well as supplementary questions in the House and resolve the problems raised, he added.

Therefore, study the subject thoroughly to enlist the starred questions in the House. For this purpose, the previous decisions of the legislative committees and the debates, kept in the Library of the Legislative Assembly, held in the House should be examined, he said.

Highlighting the need to maintain decorum by ruling and opposition MLAs in the House, the Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha said frequent attempts to enter the Well of the House are merely a waste of time.

He suggested that the MLAs should sit together to deliberate on common problems at the district level and concerned officials should be made accountable.

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana said the Vidhan Sabha is the strongest platform to resolve people's issues and the MLAs should use this tool ideally.

Mahana further said MLAs have been given the biggest responsibility by people and they should perform accordingly to fulfil aspirations of the voters.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said not picking up the phone by any government officials amounts to violation of privilege of representatives of people.

He said the MLAs should work more effectively and aggressively to fix the accountability of officials.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed hope that after this programme, the performance of the MLAs, especially new ones, will improve during the upcoming session of the state Assembly.

