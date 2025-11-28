New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Friday said empowerment and self-reliance are key to strengthening young girls and building a confident new generation.

While attending the Swayansiddha workshop organised at the Sampoorna Centre in the national capital, Gupta said, "Empowerment and self-reliance are essential pillars for strengthening young girls and building a confident new generation. When our daughters progress, the entire community advances with them."

Also Read | Jaipur: JDA Officer Suspended After Row Over Issuing Encroachment Notice to Lord Shiva Temple in Vaishali Nagar of Rajasthan.

Gupta highlighted the national vision of Women-led Development under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India, saying, "Empower a woman, empower a family. Empower a family, empower a village. Empower a village, empower a nation. Naari Shakti se Naya Bharat."

Gupta emphasised that empowering young women is key to building a Viksit Bharat and fostering a self-reliant society, shaping confident individuals who contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

Also Read | 'They Are Outright Lies': Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of 'Selective Leaks', Seeks 'Full Answers' and CCTV on West Bengal SIR.

The workshop, part of Sampoorna's ongoing initiatives, focused on building self-confidence, awareness, and essential life skills among adolescent girls and young women. Over 150 participants were trained in personal safety, informed decision-making, emotional resilience, and practical approaches to everyday challenges, fostering greater independence and self-assurance.

The practical training was conducted by Shalini Beriwal, Founder of Training Map India and Head of the National Wedding Initiative at FICCI FLO. She guided participants in flower making and bag crafting, which were enthusiastically learnt and applied by all attendees.

The speaker appreciated the workshop's display of eco-friendly products created from old and unused clothes, including the Ram Saubhagya Bag, Sita Bag, Lakshman Bag, Bandhan Bar, Thalposh, and other items crafted by Sampoorna beneficiaries. These initiatives promoted environmental protection while encouraging creativity and self-reliance among women and children.

Vijender Gupta's wife, Shobha Vijender, highlighted Sampoorna's commitment to empowering women through skill-based workshops and its mission to make adolescent girls self-reliant.

The Chief Guest, Ekta Gupta, South Asia Universe, stressed the importance of belief and consistent effort in achieving goals. She praised Sampoorna's welfare initiatives and its remarkable contribution to society.

Gupta commended the Centre's grassroots efforts, observing that such programmes nurture leadership potential, create pathways for growth, and strengthen a culture of dignity, equality, and empowerment for every girl.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to expand initiatives empowering young girls and women. Sampoorna President Asha Jain expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, trainers, beneficiaries, and the Sampoorna team. Other dignitaries present included Smita Kaushik, Chitra Agrawal, Sonia Bansal, Nirmala Chahal, and Pankaj Gupta.

The speaker reiterated that women's empowerment is both a social responsibility and a nation-building endeavour that shapes a more resilient, progressive, and inclusive India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)