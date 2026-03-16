PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16: KLE Society has introduced DeepGrade, an AI-powered assessment and learning analytics platform developed by Smartail, across its group of schools. The initiative benefits around 3,500 students of Grades 9 and 10 studying in 18 institutions across Karnataka and Maharashtra. It forms part of KLE Society's continuing efforts to add value to the educational experience in its schools by integrating modern tools that strengthen both teaching and learning while keeping teachers central to the process.

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The participating institutions include both urban and rural schools, ensuring that students from diverse social and geographic backgrounds benefit from advanced learning systems. Through such initiatives, KLE Society is demonstrating that educational modernisation and technological integration are not confined to large cities but are reaching schools at the grassroots level, extending the advantages of contemporary learning across the societal spectrum.

Aslam Sherieff, Cofounder & CGO of Smartail, says, "Working with KLE Society has been a remarkable example of how a clear vision from institutional leadership can translate into meaningful classroom transformation. The commitment of the management, supported by principals, coordinators, and teachers across campuses, has enabled DeepGrade to become more than just a technology platform--it has become a tool that empowers educators with real learning insights. This initiative demonstrates how institutions can strengthen teaching practices while helping students learn more effectively through data-informed academic support."

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DeepGrade enables educators to evaluate descriptive answers efficiently and generate real-time insights into student performance, helping teachers identify learning gaps and track academic progress. Already deployed in over 100 educational institutions across India, the platform supports data-driven academic planning and continuous learning. Its integration within KLE schools reflects the Society's ongoing commitment to combining technological innovation with its longstanding mission of delivering accessible, high-quality education.

About Smartail:

Smartail, an India-based deeptech company and Asia's first AI-powered grading platform. Its flagship solution enables large-scale evaluation of handwritten and digital descriptive answers, helping schools reduce teacher workload, eliminate evaluation bias, and generate actionable learning insights for timely academic interventions.

About KLE Society:

The KLE Society, a renowned charitable trust, is guided by a strong and visionary Board of Management that upholds its legacy of service and excellence. Elected every five years through a democratic process, the board reflects transparency, accountability, and collective responsibility.

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