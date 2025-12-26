New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will begin on January 5, 2026, with the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena summoning the Fourth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

The four-day session will run till January 8, with Question Hour scheduled on three days and discussions across key government departments.

As per the letter dated December 24, 2025, issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 2:00 pm in the Assembly Hall at the Old Secretariat, Delhi.

The letter cited, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6(1) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (Central Act No. 1 of 1992), I hereby summon the Fourth Session (Winter Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on Monday, the 5th January, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi-110054."

The letter further read, "I request you to attend the session of the Legislative Assembly accordingly." The invitation was issued by Rajit Singh on behalf of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

According to the official bulletin issued on December 26, the Winter Session will be held from January 5 to January 8, 2026, subject to exigencies of business.

The Lieutenant Governor will address the House on January 5 at 11:00 am, marking the first session of the year. Members have been requested to take their seats by 10:45 am.

Additionally, on the first day of the assembly's session, Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena will address the House.

According to the Assembly Bulletin, "Being the First Session of the year, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi shall address the Assembly on 05th January, 2026, at 11:00 am."

The regular sitting of the House will begin 30 minutes after the Lieutenant Governor's address.

The sittings of the Assembly will commence at 11:00 am on January 5 and at 2:00 pm on January 6, 7 and 8. The quorum bell will be rung five minutes before the scheduled time to enable members to take their seats.

The bulletin also stated that notices for questions for the Winter Session are being accepted with immediate effect. Question Hour will be held on January 6, 7 and 8, 2026.

The allocation of departments for answering questions has been scheduled across the three days, covering key portfolios including Home, Health, Education, Finance, Power, Transport, Urban Development and others.

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat has also informed members to occupy their designated seats during the session. (ANI)

