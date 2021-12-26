New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): A biometric verification drive was conducted by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in Delhi's Prisons Department in the last week of November.

All the newly joined candidates of Delhi Prisons from 2019 onwards (Warder and Assistant Superintendent ranks) recruited through the exams conducted by DSSSB were screened by matching their biometrics with the data preserved at the time of recruitment.

As a result of the excercise, 47 cases of preliminary mismatch have been detected. Further action will be taken after final report is received from DSSSB, according to the DG of Tihar Jail.

However, as an immediate and interim measure, the salaries of all these officials have been stopped and Show Cause Notices have been issued to them. (ANI)

