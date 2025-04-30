New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party leaders over the alleged educational scam during their tenure in government. Sachdeva stated that it is a very important day for AAP and its alleged scams, as an FIR has been registered against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain for corruption during classroom construction.

Sachdeva's statement followed the Anti-Corruption Branch's registration of an FIR against Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain on Wednesday, in connection with corruption in the construction of classrooms at highly exorbitant costs.

"Today is a very important day for AAP and its scams. Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia used to seek votes in the name of an educational revolution... but today, for allegedly committing corruption during classroom construction, an FIR has been registered against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia...Satyendra Jain. We request that the Anti-Corruption Branch should look into Kejriwal's role also in this", Virendraa Sachdeva told reporters on Wednesday.

As per a statement issued by the Anti-Corruption Branch, complaints were received from BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra and Neelkanth Bakshi regarding "corruption in the construction of approx. 12,748 school classrooms at an expenditure of Rs. 2,892 crore."

According to the statement from the ACB, the lump sum cost for constructing one school room, as per the awarded tenders, is approximately Rs. 24.86 lakh per room, whereas such rooms could ordinarily be constructed in Delhi for around Rs. 5 lakh per room.

Following the complaints, the Anti-Corruption Branch registered an FIR against Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in connection with the case. The statement claimed that a massive scam of Rs 2,000 crores was "unearthed" during the construction of 12,748 classrooms and buildings under the AAP regime in Delhi. A case has been registered under Section 17-A of the POC Act after receiving permission from the competent authority.

"Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against AAP leader and former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, former Delhi PWD Minister Satyendra Jain, in connection with corruption in the construction of classrooms at highly exorbitant costs. A massive scam worth Rs. 2,000 crores was unearthed during the construction of 12,748 classrooms and buildings under the AAP regime in Delhi. Significant deviations and cost escalations were observed, and not a single work was completed within the prescribed period. A consultant and an Architect were appointed without following due procedure, and cost escalations were carried out through them. Case registered after receiving permission u/s 17-A POC Act from the competent authority", the statement further said. (ANI)

