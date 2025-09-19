New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): After the Patiala House Court issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaula Kuan in Delhi, directing the officer to preserve the CCTV footage related to the BMW accident case, accused Gaganpreet Kaur's advocate Gagan Bhatnagar said that the next date of hearing is scheduled for Friday for the appearance of SHO on the basis of reply he has filed.

Speaking to ANI, Gagan Bhatnagar said, "We moved an application for preservation of the CCTV footage of the place of the incident. Today, a notice was issued to the concerned IO. The IO has given a reply that they have given a notice to the concerned person to preserve and supply the CCTV footage. It has been 4 days since the incident took place. The concerned police officials have seen the CCTV footage, and they have the footage, but today they have given a written reply stating that they are waiting for the reply of the concerned person. The next date of hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for the appearance of SHO on the basis of the reply he has filed."

He further said that the Court has issued a notice to the SHO to preserve this CCTV footage relating to the entire case and the scene of the crime.

The Officer has been directed to appear with the case file during the next hearing, which has been scheduled for tomorrow.

This follows an application filed by the accused's counsel, Gaganpreet Kaur, seeking the preservation of CCTV evidence from the accident site. The court had earlier issued notice on Wednesday on this application.

The case concerns the fatal BMW accident at Dhaula Kuan, which claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry.

On Wednesday, Patiala House Court granted time to Delhi Police to file their response opposing Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea, scheduling arguments until Saturday. Meanwhile, the court extended her judicial custody till September 27.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the prosecution time until Saturday to oppose Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea. The Delhi Police has filed its reply on the bail plea.

At the outset of the hearing on the bail plea, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, while arguing for Gaganpreet Kaur, submitted that this is a simple accident case. Invoking the section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is totally unwanted. (ANI)

