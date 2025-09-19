Bhopal, September 19: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services provider, has denied reports that nearly 1,000 employees in Bhopal are at risk, calling speculation around mass job losses “entirely false.” The clarification came after reports claimed that TCS was shutting its Bhopal centre after 13 years, leaving employees uncertain about their future.

A report by Trak.in suggested that close to 1,000 employees were affected, with some receiving transfer notices. The issue escalated when Madhya Pradesh’s Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdish Devda, reportedly wrote to TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, urging the company to reconsider the move, citing possible economic losses, disruption of livelihoods and weakening of Bhopal’s IT ecosystem. TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

Responding to the controversy, TCS told People Matters: “We consistently evaluate our infrastructure presence across cities. As a part of that, we have shifted our office in Bhopal. We would like to clarify that none of our employees in Bhopal have been impacted and speculative reports citing job losses are entirely false. TCS remains committed to its growing presence in Madhya Pradesh. We are in the process of expanding our world-class facility in Indore, which currently employs over 10,000 professionals.” TCS Salary Hike: Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out 4.5 to 7% Salary Hikes for Majority of Employees.

The company’s statement shifts the narrative from fears of layoffs to business realignment. TCS underlined that its Indore facility will serve as the anchor for operations in Madhya Pradesh.

While employees in Bhopal can take relief from the denial of layoffs, the incident highlights a broader challenge—whether tier-2 cities can retain large-scale IT investments amid consolidation and automation. For states like Madhya Pradesh, ensuring sustainable IT growth outside major metros remains critical to local economic development.

