New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet approved financial relief to farmers on Friday at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains.

The cabinet also approved the rates at which the relief to farmers was to be paid as per the assessment of the loss. The expenditure under the exercise will be about Rs 53 crores for an approximate area of 29,000 acres.

Due to incessant rains and waterlogging of fields owing to overflow of nearby natural drains during September-October 2021 in Delhi, crops of farmers have been severely damaged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the matter and assessed that a relief package for crop damage was necessary to be provided.

Upon directions of the Chief Minister, teams were sent to the ground to assess the damage done to the crops. Now the Delhi Cabinet approved an ex-gratia relief to farmers at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains.

The cabinet also approved the rates at which an ex-gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per the assessment of the loss. If the loss is assessed to be 70 per cent or less, compensation will be paid at the rate of 70 per cent. If the assessed loss is more than 70 per cent compensation will be paid at the rate of 100 per cent.

