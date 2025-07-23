New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh attended the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) training programme at the Delhi Assembly on the final day on Wednesday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta described the NeVA training as a major milestone in the Delhi Assembly's journey towards a paperless and technology-driven legislative framework.

He added that the NeVA Training Centre would remain open in the coming weeks to provide further guidance to the members ahead of the upcoming monsoon session.

Commending the initiative, minister Sirsa said, "Under the guidance of Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved a fully paperless legislative system within just 100 days. This remarkable accomplishment sets a new benchmark, making Delhi the fastest state legislature in the country to complete such a comprehensive digital transition. It reflects a strong vision and an unwavering commitment to modern governance."

During the training, experts from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs guided ministers and MLAs through various NeVA modules, including access to the digital List of Business (LoB), electronic documentation, and use of new infrastructure installed at the training centre. Participants engaged with the system using 18 newly installed computers.

As part of the digital rollout, smartphones pre-installed with the NeVA mobile application were distributed to ministers and MLAs, ensuring instant access to legislative business and real-time updates.

