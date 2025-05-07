New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to conduct five cloud-seeding trials to be overseen by IIT-Kanpur.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the total outlay for the project stands at Rs 3.21 crore, including Rs 2.75 crore for the five trials at Rs 55 lakh each, and a one-time cost of Rs 66 lakh for equipment calibration, logistics, and preparatory arrangements.

The initiative, cleared under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is part of the government's broader strategy to improve city air quality and prepare for peak pollution periods, he said.

Terming it a major step towards combating the capital's water woes and chronic air pollution problem, Sirsa said, "This crucial initiative that adds to our ongoing efforts such as AI-based monitoring and 24x7 surveillance at pollution hotspots."

He added that cloud seeding could be used as a contingency measure during critical air pollution periods.

IIT-Kanpur will be responsible for planning, aircraft deployment, chemical dispersal, and overall management of the operations and the Delhi government will directly transfer funds to the institute for project execution. The first trial is expected by the end of May or in June, depending on the necessary permissions.

The initial operation will cover an area of 100 square kilometres on the outskirts of Delhi. A comprehensive scientific evaluation will follow to assess the effectiveness and environmental impact of the cloud-seeding process.

"Cloud-seeding is a scientifically proven technique to induce rainfall by dispersing substances into clouds. It holds promise for reducing airborne pollutants," Sirsa said.

The Delhi government will obtain no-objection certificates from 13 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, defence, home and environment ministries and the Airports Authority of India for the trials.

