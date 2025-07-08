New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the budget for setting up more than 18,000 smart blackboards in government school classrooms.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said 2,466 smart blackboards will be installed in 'CM Shri Schools'.

"The work to install 18,996 smart blackboards will be carried out in five phases. A teachers' training module to teach using the blackboards has also been passed in the meeting," he said.

