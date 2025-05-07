By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi cabinet on Wednesday passed a historic decision to conduct cloud seeding, also known as artificial rain, in the national capital to mitigate pollution. Pollution has been a serious concern for the state for quite some time, and to help curb it, the cabinet has taken this significant step in partnership with IIT Kanpur, as per a member.

The activity is planned to be conducted in the last week of May after the cabinet gets all the necessary permissions required from various departments and stakeholders.

The exercise will be conducted in partnership with IIT Kanpur and their Aircraft Sesna will be used for the purpose. The Delhi government plans to conduct five trials in outer area of the national capital.

The cost for one time rain will account for 66 lakhs and operation cost being 55 lakhs. The total cost for entire trial plan can go up to 2 crores 55 lakhs.

The aim of the Delhi government is to mitigate pollution from the national capital in order to meet its goal of Viksit Delhi.

Pollution remains a pressing concern in Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaching very poor levels. Although several projects have been undertaken in the past to address this issue, none have provided a lasting solution to Delhi's pollution problem. (ANI)

