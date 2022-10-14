New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died allegedly after he shot himself from his service rifle inside the washroom of Welcome Metro Station here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

Around 8 pm, a noise came from the washroom of the metro station. The victim, identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Bihar, was found in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that Kumar joined as a constable in CISF in 2021. He was unmarried and his family members have been informed about the incident.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)