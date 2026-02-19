Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India] February 19 (ANI): Various courts in Uttarakhand, including the High Court and District Judge Courts across multiple districts, have been receiving bomb threat emails over the past few days, confirmed IG Kumaon Riddhim Agarwal on Thursday.

IG Agarwal said that the Uttarakhand police have traced several of the IP addresses associated with these threats. She noted that a significant number of these IP addresses have been traced to locations outside the country.

"Today, a threat mail was received by the High Court in Uttarakhand and similar threat mails were sent to District Judge Courts in various districts over the past few days. Be it Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Haridwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, or Almora, our STF teams are working alongside central government agencies to trace the IP addresses," Agarwal told reporters here.

"We are working to trace the IP addresses of all the emails received. As you are aware, cybercrime often involves the use of dark web browsers, which makes tracing IP addresses difficult. However, for all countries where IP addresses have been traced, the Government of India is establishing cooperation through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). Some IP addresses have already been traced to locations outside the country," she added.

Commenting on the security of the area, IG Kumaon Agarwal stated that entry to the High Court will now be strictly regulated. Authorisation letters issued by the bar Association will be required for all individuals at gates and entrances.

"We are trying to keep the security system in check. Along with the anti-sabotage check, access control is also important. All the gates and entrances to the High Court will be issued with authorisation letters by the Bar. And after those authorisation letters, the public will be allowed to enter the High Court. We are trying to ensure that no suspicious person enters the High Court," said Agrawal. (ANI)

