New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In an effort to provide relief to commuters in East and North East Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border on Wednesday.

The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, benefiting lakhs of commuters daily.

Speaking to the media, Atishi highlighted the convenience the flyover would bring to residents and travellers in the area, stating that it would allow vehicles to bypass three traffic signals, resulting in faster commutes that would save both time and money.

"Today, the flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border has been inaugurated. This area is one of the most traffic-congested in East and North East Delhi. During peak traffic hours, it used to take hours to cross through here, causing constant problems for people living and working here," she said.

"This flyover will solve the traffic congestion problem in the entire area. This will save time for the people, reduce fuel consumption, and cut down on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to air pollution in our city," she added.

Atishi also spoke about the allegations regarding notices issued in newspapers about welfare schemes announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. She labelled the notices as "false" and accused the BJP of pressuring Delhi government officials to publish them.

The Delhi Chief Minister assured that action will be taken against the officials involved in issuing the notice. She said that the cabinet's decision regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana was already in the public domain. "The notices issued in newspapers today are incorrect. The BJP, by putting pressure on a few officers, got this notice published. Administrative and Police action will be taken against these officers. The information that the Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified by the Delhi Cabinet is in the public domain....", Atishi said.

"Arvind ji has said we have credible information that to stop free bus service for women in Delhi, an attempt is being made (by BJP) to impose a fake case on me...Even if they arrest me, I have faith in the legal system and the Constitution that despite their false cases on me, I will get bail," she said.

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified. (ANI)

