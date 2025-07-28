New Delhi, July 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed heads of departments of Delhi government to furnish monthly progress reports on work done on various schemes, projects and programmes run by them, official sources said on Monday.

Gupta instructed the additional chief secretaries and secretaries heading different departments to submit the action taken and progress reports on 28th of every month, with a view to ensure smooth running of schemes and timely completion of projects, they said.

The chief minister has also been regularly holding meetings with the ministers concerned to assess the progress made by the departments under their charge.

"All these meetings attended by the chief minister, ministers and top officers, are aimed at improving public delivery and enhance performance of the government machinery," a senior Delhi government officer said.

The monthly progress reports will be submitted by the departments giving details of progress made by them and recording reasons for any delays or pendency, he said.

The Chief Minister's Office will review these reports for further instructions including any course correction of needed, the officer said.

