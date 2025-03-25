New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the first Budget of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the national capital on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, CM Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha to present the budget.

Earlier, ahead of the presentation of the BJP government's first budget in the Delhi Assembly in over 26 years, CM Gupta visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers.

Gupta expressed her optimism for Delhi's future, saying, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also shared his excitement about the first budget, calling it "a historic budget."

Verma further stated, "The people of Delhi will rejoice..." indicating that the budget would bring positive changes to the people of the national capital.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra echoed Verma's sentiments, calling the budget "historic" and emphasizing that it is "the budget for the development of Delhi."

The BJP government in Delhi is set to present the Budget 2025-26, its first budget in 26 years in the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, will present the Budget 2025-26 today.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.

A day earlier, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly. It highlighted operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report evaluates DTC's key operational and financial aspects, pointing to inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies. (ANI)

