New Delhi, September 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and discussed various issues with him.

"Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Discussed a range of issues with him," the chief minister tweeted after the meeting. Also Read | Joe Cury; Against ALL Odds, From Homeless & Suicidal to $18MM in Sales.

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal Meets President Ram Nath Kovind

Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/HDfIck3huG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2021

A photo of the meeting was shared on the official Twitter handle of President of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)