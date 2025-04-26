New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday refused to wear a garland at a public function in respect for the victims of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. She also skipped the formality of inaugurating a project and directed officials to start the work immediately.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Gupta said, "I am deeply saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This tragic incident has shaken me to the core. At such times, I do not feel like wearing a garland at any function. Therefore, I skipped the formality of inauguration and started development work directly."

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1916014923118788690

Paying tribute to those who were killed in the terror attack, she said, "Delhi's development will not stop. Public service and the progress of the state will be our true tribute to those martyrs. We stand firmly against terrorism and will continue to move forward towards building a safe and prosperous future for our people."

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta visited Shalimar Bagh in North-West Delhi to inspect ongoing development projects. Addressing residents, she expressed her condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In her speech, CM Gupta announced the commencement of several infrastructure projects in slum areas and underdeveloped blocks, including pipeline installation, street and drain construction, and road repairs.

She said, "Lack of water is a huge problem for the people of Delhi. To solve that, we have started the work of laying pipelines here. We have also started building streets, drains, and pavements in slums. Delhi is moving towards development. This is our effort."

Additionally, she announced a joint initiative involving the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), and the Haryana government.

She said, "All these issues will be discussed in detail. I have also invited officers from the DDA, PWD, and officials from the Haryana Government. By bringing everyone together on one platform, this discussion will focus on the fact that this barren land has been neglected for years and is in a dire situation, with dust flying and dirt everywhere. This canal has a permanent solution to address this issue. We will try to ensure that people do not have to see the dirt, and for their convenience, roads should be built here, and a clean and tidy environment is created for all to live."

Furthermore, Gupta on Saturday confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas, effective April 27, 2025. The CM stated that existing medical visas will also become invalid after April 29. (ANI)

