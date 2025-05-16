New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra on Friday attended the celebrations of Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The CM congratulated the people of Sikkim further assuring that the Delhi government would take care of all people of Sikkim residing in the national capital.

"Delhi is established as the symbol of India, where people from every state live... Hundreds of people from Sikkim also live in Delhi. I heartily congratulate the people of Sikkim on Sikkim Diwas... We have decided that the Delhi Government will try to celebrate the important days of each state as a festival... I assure you that the Delhi government will take full care of all the people of Sikkim who reside in Delhi..." the CM told the media.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the State.

President Murmu on X said, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day... I extend my best wishes to all residents of Sikkim for a future full of prosperity and well-being."

PM Modi in his message on X said, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper."

Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of India for accepting Sikkim as a part of the Indian Union. He said, "Today, we are a part of the biggest democracy in the world. We are protected, we are secure. We don't have to worry about anything. We are fully protected as a small state of the Indian Union."

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Thursday organised a 'Tiranga Rally' on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The SKM workers also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their success in Operation Sindoor.

Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day with a series of exciting initiatives aimed at promoting the state's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. As part of the celebrations, the government has launched the "Festivals of Sikkim" magazine, a comprehensive publication that showcases the state's diverse festivals and traditions.

Additionally, the "Visit Sikkim" mobile app was unveiled, providing tourists and locals alike with a digital platform to explore and experience the best of Sikkim. (ANI)

