New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to make Delhi clean and pollution-free.

The Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, attended the meeting along with officials from the Environment Department, Delhi Police, CAQM, DDA, PWD, and Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | NEP Showdown: Hindi vs Tamil; MK Stalin Led-DMK Govt Changes Rupee Symbol With Tamil Letter in Budget Logo.

All concerned departments were instructed to take concrete and effective steps to expedite pollution control.

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1900144330725351925

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 13th Roza of Ramzan on March 14 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Taking to X, Gupta posted on X, "Today, an important high-level meeting was chaired to make Delhi clean and pollution-free. Environment Minister Mr. @mssirsa ji along with officials from the Environment Department, Delhi Police, CAQM, DDA, PWD and Municipal Corporation were present in the meeting. All the concerned departments were instructed to take concrete and effective steps so that pollution control can be accelerated."

The government is committed to working with all stakeholders to improve air quality, expand green areas, and create a clean, green, and healthy capital city with the cooperation of Delhi residents.

On Wednesday, she chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority alongside Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to evaluate the national capital's hazard vulnerability, risk assessment, and other related matters.

Delhi CM and LG also reviewed the earthquake preparedness plan, urban flooding, and extreme heat events and the related state heat action plan 2025.

The LG directed officials to make land available as soon as possible and requested the CM address the logistics issues that the previous government had neglected.

The NDMA was asked, and it agreed to provide all necessary technological support in renovating and restructuring the DDMA and setting up the CCC.

The issue of heat waves and the resultant hardships faced by the people, as well as flooding during monsoons, being taken up at the level of the DDMA itself, underlined the importance attached to these core infrastructural issues by the new regime at the helm.

Held much in advance of the forthcoming Summer and subsequent Monsoon seasons, the meeting deliberated upon preventive, curative, and emergent measures concerning various aspects that included water availability and distribution management, desilting of drains and sewer lines, drainage management, installation of requisite equipment, etc. as far as extreme heat and flooding were concerned.

Regarding the Summer Heat Action Plan 2025 and flood management, the LG and the CM asked officers to present a comprehensive plan of action within a month and have it ready for implementation well in advance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)